CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has launched a new awareness campaign called ’Tis The Sneezin’ to remind residents to vaccinate against the fall and winter triple threat: the flu, COVID and RSV. The announcement comes as data indicates six counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the CDC’s national COVID Data Tracker as of the week ending October 14. However, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has been trending downward in recent weeks, with 503 hospitalizations for the week, down 8% from the previous week.

Also this week the

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.