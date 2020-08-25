

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced COVID-19-related deaths Monday to Tuesday in both Jersey and Madison County. A female in her 90s lost her life to COVID-19 in Jersey County, while a female in her 80s lost her life to the disease in Madison County.

Jersey's total positive COVID-19 cases have drastically risen, now standing at 239 with 3 deaths. Macoupin County topped 300 positive COVID-19 cases today at 302 with 3 deaths, Greene County is closing on 100 positive cases with 97 cases and Calhoun has 24 total cases. St. Clair County pushed past 5,000 total COVID-19 cases today and stands at 5,010 with 166 deaths. Madison County has 3,666 total COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths.

IDPH announced Tuesday 1,680 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 29 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 223,470 cases, including 7,917 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a synopsis of COVID-19 deaths throughout the state in the last 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Jersey County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- Massac County: 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s

- Saline County: 1 female 70s

- Shelby County: 1 female 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 18 – August 24 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this:

Related Video: