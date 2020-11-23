SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Alexander November 28 Alexander County 3014 Elm St. Cairo 8am – 4pm Jefferson November 23-15 Aquatic Zoo 1700 S. 34th St. Mt. Vernon 8am – 4pm November 27-29 Madison November 27-28 Bethalto Christian Church 724 E. Bethalto Blvd. Article continues after sponsor message Bethalto 8am – 4pm November 29 Madison County Administration Building 157 N. Main St. Edwardsville 8am – 4pm St. Clair November 23 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm November 24-25 Southwestern Illinois College 2500 Carlyle Ave. Belleville 8am – 4pm November 29 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

