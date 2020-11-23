IDPH Has Several Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Alexander
November 28
Alexander County
3014 Elm St.
Cairo
8am – 4pm
Jefferson
November 23-15
Aquatic Zoo
1700 S. 34th St.
Mt. Vernon
8am – 4pm
November 27-29
Madison
November 27-28
Bethalto Christian Church
724 E. Bethalto Blvd.
Article continues after sponsor message
Bethalto
8am – 4pm
November 29
Madison County Administration Building
157 N. Main St.
Edwardsville
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
November 23
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
November 24-25
Southwestern Illinois College
2500 Carlyle Ave.
Belleville
8am – 4pm
November 29
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
More like this: