SPRINGFIELD - Madison County reported six COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours from Thursday to Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday afternoon.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths included two females in their 60s, one male in their 70s, a female in her 80s, a female in her 90s and male in his 90s. Madison County now has nearly 3,000 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases with 2,969 and 85 deaths.

There were 76 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County from Thursday to Friday and 1,617 active diagnosed cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 25 additional confirmed deaths from Thursday to Friday.

Granite City has 470 cumulative COVID-19 cases, Alton has 431 total cumulative positive COVID-19 cases, while Edwardsville has 396, Collinsville has 332, Glen Carbon has 186, Godfrey has 155, Bethalto has 108, Maryville has 82, Wood River has 79, East Alton has 47 and Roxana has 12.

The positive rates in Madison are high over the past 10 days at 8.73 percent. The three-day average is 9.08 percent and 7-day positivity rate is 9.05 percent. The positivity rate on Friday was 9.08 percent.

St. Clair County has 4,289 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths, Maccoupin County has 222 cases and 3 deaths, Jersey County has 143 cases and 2 deaths, Greene County has 69 cases and Calhoun has 12 cases.

This is the statewide summary of other COVID-19 deaths from Thursday to Friday:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90

- Iroquois County: 1 female 50s

- Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days. If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures. A list of mitigation options can be found on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

