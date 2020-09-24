SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County.

The Madison County deaths were as follows: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s and 1 male 80s.

IDPH announced 2,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

These are the other COVID-19-related deaths statewide in past 24 hours:

Bond County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Crawford County: 1 female 70s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Edgar County: 1 female 80s

Article continues after sponsor message

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

McLean County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678. As of last night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: