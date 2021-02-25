SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours.

The Madison County deaths were: 1 female 30s and 1 male 80s.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun or St. Clair counties in the past 24 hours.

Madison County has 27,339 total COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths. The Madison County seven-day positivity rate is slightly higher at 6.75 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH announced 1,884 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths.

The additional positive COVID-19 cases summary in past 24 hours is below:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Jersey County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Logan County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 80s

- Monroe County: 2 females 80s

- Pike County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 female 50s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,181,226 cases, including 20,406 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,292 specimens for a total of 17,895,829. As of last night, 1,463 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 18–24, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 18–24, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,693,345 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,138,545. A total of 2,440,950 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 295,909 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,274 doses. Yesterday, 130,021 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

