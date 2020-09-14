SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced two of the five additional statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours were in Madison County. One of the deaths was a female in her 70s and the other a female in her 80s.

The Madison County COVID-19 positivity rate was at 14.31 percent on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Madison County three-day positivity rate average remained high at 12.35 percent, the seven-day positivity rate average was 14.05 percent and the 10-day positivity rate average was 10.04 percent. As of today, IDPH reports a total of 121 lost to COVID-19 in Madison County. There have been 4,946 total confirmed cases in Madison County.

The percent positivity is the percentage of all coronavirus tests that are actually positive, or (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100 percent. The percent positivity rate helps public health officials answer the current level of COVID transmission in the community and if enough people are being tested for the number of people being infected.

Madison County Health Department’s Amy Yeager has continually urged residents to wear masks when in businesses or around multiple people, sanitize frequently, social distance to six feet, and test if any suspicion of COVID-19 symptoms.

Yeager says the high COVID-19 positivity totals show there is still a problem with people not adhering to the standards set by the state.

“In groups of 10, really practice social distancing,” Yeager said. "The wearing of masks is also critical."

On Friday, IDPH announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County: a female in her 70s and a female in her 90s. Jersey County had a female in her 90s die a COVID-related death and Greene County had a male in his 60s die.

IDPH announced 1,373 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Monday and 2,246 on Friday.

The other statewide deaths were as follows:

Cook County: 1 female 70s

Randolph County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Area County COVID-19 Positivity Totals, Deaths



Macoupin County has had 435 total COVID-19 positive cases with 6 deaths, Jersey County has encountered 360 total COVID-19 positive cases with 12 deaths, Greene County has had 183 cases and 2 deaths, Calhoun has had 34 cases with 0 deaths.

COVID-19 Overall Counts In Area Cities:

Alton has had 751 total COVID-19 cases since reporting started, followed by Granite City with 713, Edwardsville with 621, Collinsville with 520, Fairview Heights with 407, Godfrey and Belleville each with 379, Highland with 299, Glen Carbon with 253, Jerseyville with 229, Bethalto with 222, Troy with 214, Wood River with 154, East St. Louis with 136, East Alton with 123, White Hall with 89 cases, Grafton with 31 cases, Carrollton with 12 cases, Greenfield with 11 cases and Hardin with 8 cases.

IDPH Releases Statewide Totals

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests taken from September 7 – September 13 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,930 specimens for a total of 4,771,796.

As of last night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and the efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

