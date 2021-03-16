SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths.

The Madison County deaths are a female in her 60s and a female in her 90s.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

The Madison County Health Department reports a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.40 percent. Madison County has had 28,065 total COVID-19 cases and 469 deaths.

IDPH reports 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a synopsis of the COVID-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

The state reports a record 7-day vaccine administration average at more than 102,500 doses daily.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,240 specimens for a total of 19,221,483. As of last night, 1,152 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 9-15, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 9-15, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,982,225 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,397,125. A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 356,427 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,564 doses, the highest number to date. Yesterday, 78,287 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: