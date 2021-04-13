SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported additional COVID-19-related deaths in both Jersey and Madison counties.

The Jersey County death was: 1 female 90s; the Madison County death was: 1 male 50s.

IDPH announced 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

IDPH reports 29,638 positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 512 deaths. Jersey County has had 2,602 positive COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths. Macoupin has 4,557 cases and 81 deaths, Greene County has 1,419 cases and 32 deaths, and Calhoun has 507 cases and 2 deaths. St. Clair County has 26,990 cases and 500 deaths.

The Madison County positivity rate stands at 4.60 percent for a seven-day average as of Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

This is the statewide synopsis of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Bureau County: 1 female 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Jersey County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 60s

- Logan County: 1 male 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 50s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370. As of last night, 2,028 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, 2021 is 5.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,343,775. A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. Yesterday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: