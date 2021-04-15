SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported another COVID-19-related death in Jersey County.

The Jersey County death was a female in her 80s.

IDPH also reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.

Jersey County has 2,607 reported cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths to date, the IDPH said. Madison County has 29,717 positive COVID-19 cases and 513 deaths. Macoupin County has 4,575 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths, Greene County has 1,422 cases and 32 deaths and Calhoun has 502 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. St. Clair County has 27,071 COVID-19 cases and 502 deaths. There were two COVID-19-related deaths in St. Clair County in the past 24 hours: female in her 40s and a male in 60s.

Madison County has an average positivity rate of 4.61 percent over the last seven days.

Article continues after sponsor message

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

This is a summary of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s

- Bureau County: 1 female 70s

- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 male 80s

- Clay County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Jersey County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 80s

- Lee County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s

- Menard County: 1 male 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County; 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421. As of last night, 2,043 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,636,355. A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses. Yesterday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: