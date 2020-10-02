IDPH Announces Additional COVID-19 Deaths In Macoupin, Jersey, Madison and St. Clair Counties And New Cases
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported multiple COVID-19-related deaths around the region from Thursday to Friday. The deaths were as follows: Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, Jersey County: 1 female 90s, Madison County: 1 male 70s and St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.
IDPH confirmed 2,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.
The additional statewide COVID-19 deaths released in the past 24 hours were as follows:
Bond County: 1 female 80s
Bureau County: 1 male 70s
Champaign County: 1 female 90s
Christian County: 1 male 60s
Coles County: 1 female 70s
Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 60s
Fayette County: 1 male 90s
Kane County: 1 male 80s
Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
Livingston County: 1 female 60s
Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Peoria County: 1 female 40s
Randolph County: 1 male 80s
Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
Warren County: 1 female 90s
White County: 1 male 50s
Will County: 1 male 60s
Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Woodford County: 1 male 80s
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, IDPH Information
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health released a COVID-19 death in Madison County and Jersey County in the past 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday. The deaths were a male in the 90s in Madison County and a male in his 80s in Jersey County.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday reported 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronvirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
These are the COVID-19 deaths statewide from Wednesday to Thursday other than Madison and Jersey counties:
Bond County: 1 male 70s
Champaign County: 1 female 80s
Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
Crawford County: 1 male 70s
DuPage County: 2 female 70s
Fayette County: 1 female 70s
Franklin County: 1 male 70s
Kendall County: 1 male 90s
Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
McHenry County: 1 male 40s
McLean County: 1 female 70s
Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
Williamson County: 1 female 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of last night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
