SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Wednesday within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,362 specimens for a total of 3,831,412.

IDPH also announced Wednesday 2,157 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.

This is a summary of the COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours in Illinois Tuesday to Wednesday:

- Bureau County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Pope County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Warren County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 19 – August 25 is 4.0%. As of last night, 1,573 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

