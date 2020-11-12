

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 43 additional deaths.

This a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Brown County: 1 male 90s

- Bureau County: 1 male 90s

- Clinton County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

- Edwards County: 1 male 70s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 80s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Morgan County: 1 male 50s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100. As of last night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5– November 11 is 12.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.

To help decrease the positivity rate, IDPH recommends the following.

Yesterday, IDPH released additional recommendations for how best for Illinoisans to keep themselves and their families safe as cases continue to rise in the state. For the next three weeks, IDPH is asking people to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work if working from home is not an option, buying groceries, and visiting the pharmacy. CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

