PONTOON BEACH, MADISON– The Illinois Department of Transportation had originally announced intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, and a complete closure of the McKinley Bridge, to begin July 9, 2021.

Due to impending weather, those closures have been rescheduled for July 16, 2021.

On I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr., one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

These restrictions, for both I-270 and McKinley Bridge, are needed to do deck sealing, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on July 16, 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on these projects is the M & M Concrete of Stockton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

