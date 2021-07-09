GODFREY - An Illinois Department of Transportation truck struck a gas line while drilling on Godfrey Road across from Arby’s Friday afternoon.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said Godfrey Road in that area is shut down and Ameren-Illinois is at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cranmer said the Godfrey Fire Protection District members are standing by, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters have been directing traffic on the busy road.

Chief Cranmer encouraged motorists to avoid the area and said the leak may take "a while" to repair and seal.

David Ollenbittle also contributed to this story.

More like this: