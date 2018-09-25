GODFREY - Illinois Department of Public Transportation today announced it will hold a public informational meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 3, to discuss proposed intersection improvements for Illinois Route 3 at Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane within the Godfrey, Illinois, Madison County area.

IDOT said the meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Lewis and Clark Community College, Ahlemeyer Atrium, TR141, Trimpe Center.

"The purpose of the meeting is to share information about the project, show the proposed design to the public, and to receive public input," IDOT said Tuesday. "The project involves improving the operations and safety of the Illinois Route 3 intersections at West Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane.

"Handouts and display boards will be available for public review. Information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues will also be available. Representatives from IDOT and consultants, Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen, Inc., will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be an open house format. There will be no formal presentation."

IDOT added that comment forms will be provided at the meeting, but the public can also mail or fax comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 or e-mail Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov on or before October 18, 2018. Telephone comments may also be made by October 18, 2018, by calling Sheila Kimlinger of Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen, Inc. at (618) 624-4488.

The meeting site is accessible to disabled persons. Persons planning to attend who will need a sign language interpreter or other similar accommodations should notify IDOT through the TTY/TTD number (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670 at least five days prior to the meeting.

