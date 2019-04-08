COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Sunday that it plans to conduct debris removal plus inspections of culverts and roadways which could be positioned to be reopened and allow safe passage to all in the next 48 hours - pending the results of these efforts.

Mentioned in the list were Illinois Route 96 in Mozier, Illinois Route 100 through Alton and the intersection of Illinois Route 3 in Grafton. The area received a large rainfall overnight Sunday to early Monday and it was not yet known how much that would influence these decisions.

IDOT said Sunday the following continue to be closed at this time: Brussels Ferry; Kaskaskia Street and IL 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester; IL 96 from the junction of County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier; Southbound traffic on US 67 at the Clark Bridge, near West Alton, continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes; all lanes of IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher; IL 3 at IL 100 in Grafton; IL 96 at IL 100 in Calhoun County; IL 100 from Hardin to Kampsville; IL 3 at Mary’s River to the levee at Cora /Jackson County Line (updated); IL 100 from US 67 to Williams Street in Alton; IL 100 from IL 3 to Stump Lake Road in Grafton.

IDOT will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois.

"Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers," IDOT said. "Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur."

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

