IDOT reopening lanes where possible for Labor Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the reopening of lanes where possible for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency work will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, when construction will resume. The following work zones will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Pay close attention to signs and posted speed limits. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober. District 1

Cook County Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.

Sheridan Road between Lincoln Street and Ridge Avenue in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

Shermer Road over the West Fork, North Branch of the Chicago River in Northbrook; closed. Detour posted.

JFK Boulevard from Arlington Heights Road to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue.

Elk Grove Boulevard from Arlington Heights Road to Victoria Lane in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Highway between Touhy and Washington avenues in Park Ridge; lane reductions continue.

North Avenue and U.S. 20 (Lake Street) in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

East Avenue in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 50 (Cicero Avenue) between 157th and 161st streets in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 6 (159th Street) between Le Claire Avenue and Oak Forest Hospital entrance in Oak Forest; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 290/Illinois 53 southbound from Interstate 90 to Higgins Road; lane reductions continue. (two lanes open on I-290/IL 53 SB Express & Local)

Interstate 90 under Interstate 290/Illinois 53; shoulder closed.

Cicero Avenue over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 12/45 in Stone Park; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 171 (Archer Avenue) and Illinois 83 intersection in Lemont; lane reductions continue.

Jane Byrne Interchange project; the following ramps will remain closed: Inbound Kennedy (EB I/94) entrance from Madison Inbound Kennedy (EB I-90/94) exit to Monroe Inbound Kennedy (EB I-90/94) exit to Adams Inbound Kennedy (EB I-90/94) exit to inbound Congress Parkway Outbound Dan Ryan (EB I-90/94) exit to Taylor and Roosevelt Inbound Dan Ryan (WB I-90/94) exit to inbound Congress Parkway Inbound Dan Ryan (WB I-90/94) exit to Madison Outbound Kennedy (WB I-90/94) entrance from Jackson Inbound Eisenhower (EB I-290) exit to Racine Outbound Congress entrance from Canal Outbound Congress exit to outbound Dan Ryan (EB I-90/94) Outbound Eisenhower (WB I-290) exit to Morgan Inbound Eisenhower Expressway; lane reductions continue. Inbound Congress Parkway; lane reductions continue. Monroe Street and Van Buren Street bridges over I-90/94; closed.

DuPage County Park Boulevard from Illinois 38 to Revere Road in Glen Ellyn; lane reductions continue. Detour posted.

Taylor Avenue at the Union Pacific Railroad in Glen Ellyn; closed. Detour posted. Kane County Illinois 64 over the Fox River in St. Charles; lane reductions continue.

West County Line Road in Maple Park; closed. Detour posted. Lake County U.S. 12 over Illinois 59 ramp in Wauconda; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 59 at U.S. 12 in Wauconda; closed. Detour posted.

Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) in Gurnee; lane reductions continue. Northbound entrance ramp to U.S. 41 and Grandville Avenue; closed. Southbound exit ramp from U.S. 41 to Illinois 132; closed. Detour posted.

Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed. Detour posted.

Illinois 120 over the Canadian Pacific Railway, Greenleaf Street and ramps in Waukegan; lane reductions continue. Westbound Illinois 120 exit ramp to Greenleaf Street; closed. Detour posted.

Illinois 137 (Greenwood Avenue) over the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue. Northbound Illinois 137 (Amstutz Expressway) ramp to westbound Greenwood Avenue in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 120 over US 41, Union Pacific Railroad and Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 137 over U.S. 45 in Libertyville; lane reductions continue. McHenry County Bay Road over Lily Lake Drain in Johnsburg; lane reductions continue, controlled by traffic signals.

Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Oak Grove Road just west of U.S. 14 in Chemung Township; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Main Street over Crystal Creek in Algonquin; closed. Detour posted. Will County Illinois 53 over Hickory Creek in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Illinois 171 (State Street) from Eighth Street to 10th St in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed. Detour posted. District 2 Boone County U.S. 20 over Appleton Road in Belvidere; lane reductions continue. Ramps open. Henry County Interstate 74/280 over Mosquito Creek near Coal Valley; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 150 from Illinois 81 to Illinois 17; closed. Detour posted. Ogle County Illinois 2 from Grand Detour to Oregon, 3 bridge deck repairs and HMA resurfacing; northbound lane closed. Detour posted. Rock Island County Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue. Whiteside County Interstate 88 from Illinois 78 west 9 miles; lane reductions continue. District 3 Bureau County Illinois 26 north of Princeton; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

Illinois 89 south of Arlington; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

Westbound Interstate 80 west of Interstate 180; lane reductions continue. Kendall County U.S. 52 near Lisbon; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Livingston County Interstate 55 between mileposts 199 and 205; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 116 west of Illinois 23; lane reductions continue. Kankakee County Illinois 50 north of Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

North Street over Interstate 57 in Bradley; closed. District 4

Henry County Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals in Henry County. Knox County U.S. 150 (Grand Avenue) over BNSF Railroad in Galesburg; closed, detour posted.

Interstate 74 just east of Woodhull, over Pope Creek; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 74 in Galesburg just south of U.S. 34 over BNSF Railroad and Lincoln Street; lane reductions continue. Knox and Warren counties U.S. 34 from Monmouth to Galesburg; closed, detour posted. McDonough County Illinois 9 between U.S. 67 and Illinois 41; closed, detour posted. Peoria County Illinois 40 (Knoxville Avenue) in Peoria from Pennsylvania to Corrington avenues; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. Stark County Illinois 17 in Toulon; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. Tazewell County U.S. 24 at Spring Creek Road in Washington; lane reductions continue. Woodford County Interstate 74 near Carlock to U.S. 150 in McLean County; lane reductions continue. Article continues after sponsor message District 5 Champaign County Interstate 74 in both directions between mileposts 185 and 192; lane reductions continue. DeWitt County Illinois 54 over Salt Creek 2 miles west of Kenney; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. Piatt County Illinois 48 over Friends Creek Ditch 3 miles south of Deland; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. McLean County Southbound U.S. Business 51 (South Center Street) in Normal; lane reductions continue. Detour posted. District 6 Logan County Old U.S. 66 over Kickapoo Creek just north of Lawndale; closed, detour is posted. Morgan County Interstate 72 at Morton Avenue; lane reductions continue. Cass County U.S. 67 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue. District 7 Macon County U.S. 36 over U.S. 51 at the U.S. 36/U.S.51 interchange west of Decatur; closed, detour posted. Lawrence County Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted. Fayette County Interstate 70 westbound just west of the Brownstown interchange; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 70 in both directions just west of the U.S. 51 interchange in Vandalia; lane reductions continue. Moultrie County Illinois 133 2.5 miles east of Lovington; closed. Detour posted. Coles County Illinois 16 2 miles west of Mattoon; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. District 8

Greene County Illinois 108 in Eldred; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals Madison County Baumann Road at Interstate 70 north of Pierron; closed.

Illinois 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road; closed.

Interstate 55 between Illinois 143 and Illinois 140; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 40 at Silver creek just west of Illinois 4; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals.

Illinois 157 at Burdick Creek Road south of Glen Carbon; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. Bond County Illinois 143 east of Pierron; closed.

Interstate 70 near Greenville; lane reductions continue. St. Clair County Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue.

Martin Luther King Bridge; closed. Washington County Illinois 127 south of Illinois 161; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. District 9 Jackson County Illinois 13 west of Carbondale; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 13 east of Carbondale; lane reductions continue. Jefferson County Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. Perry County Illinois 154 east of U.S. 51; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals.

Illinois 13/127 south of Illinois 152; lane reductions continue, controlled by signals. Saline County Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals.

U.S. 45 just north of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue. Union County Interstate 57 at the Anna interchange; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45 south of Illinois 14; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals. Williamson County Illinois 37 south of Marion; lane reductions continue. Controlled by signals.