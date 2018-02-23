IDOT releases list of road closures for week of February 26, 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) MADISON COUNTY I-55 restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of August 2018. (JA)

Baumann Road at I-70 approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron closed through late summer 2018. (JA) ST. CLAIR COUNTY **NEW** I-255 southbound right lane at mile post 19, approximately one mile south of I-64 closed to repair the bridge deck through Friday, March 2, 2018. (Ops/Krumm) WASHINGTON COUNTY IL 15 eastbound and westbound at US 51, east junction, Ashley, lane restrictions to construct an extension of the existing left turn lane through June 1, 2018. (Ops/Monroe)