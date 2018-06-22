IDOT releases list of lane closures for week of June 25, 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY I-70 from Sugar Loaf Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville lane closure in each direction to make repairs to the bridges and pavement through December 2018. (PAG)

IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) BOND/MADISON COUNTIES **NEW** I-70 at Baumann Road west of Pocahontas periodic lane restrictions to complete bridge deck replacement of the Baumann Road structure over I-70 through October 1, 2018. (PAG) Article continues after sponsor message CLINTON COUNTY IL 161 over Shoal Creek Overflow east of Germantown has reopened; however, motorists should expect intermittent single lane closures to facilitate the remaining required repairs through June 29, 2018. (Ops)

US 50 at Frogtown Road east of Breese and at Flat Branch Road west of Carlyle restricted to one lane to perform bridge painting on two overpasses through August 1, 2018. (PAG) MADISON COUNTY I-55 continues to be restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location; however, traffic has switched over to the southbound bridge allowing work to begin on the northbound structure. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of September 2018. (JA)

IL 143 bridge over Cahokia Creek just west of IL 159 restricted to one lane in each direction to perform bridge repairs through mid-July 2018. (JA)

IL 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road completely closed to traffic between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive to replace the bridge and reconstruct the roadway through mid-November 2018. (JA)

Baumann Road at I-70 approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron closed through late summer 2018. (JA) ST. CLAIR COUNTY IL 15 just east of IL 159 in Belleville reduced to one lane in each direction to make repairs to both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek. The bridge carrying westbound traffic will be closed and a crossover will be utilized moving two-way traffic across the eastbound bridge. The work on westbound bridge should be completed by late summer of 2018. At that time all traffic will be shifted onto the westbound bridge and work on the eastbound bridge will begin. This project is expected to be completed by winter of 2018. (JGG)

**UPDATED** IL 159 between I-64 and Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights will have lane restrictions beginning Monday, June 11, 2018. During this time, the northbound left turn lane and the southbound left thru lane at the Market Place intersection will be closed between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM to complete the reconfiguration of the left turn lane and should be completed by Friday, June 29 , 2018. (SEP)

**NEW** US 50 restricted to one lane in Lebanon between IL 4 and Old US 50 to complete pavement repairs through July 13, 2018. (JGG)