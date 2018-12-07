IDOT releases list of closures for week of Dec. 10, 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY I-70 from Sugar Loaf Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville lane closure in each direction to make repairs to the bridges and pavement through December 2018. (PAG) Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! MADISON COUNTY IL 159/Plum Street south of Governor’s Parkway in Edwardsville northbound and southbound lanes restricted for turn lane and intersection improvements through December 31, 2018. (Ops) ST. CLAIR COUNTY Martin Luther King Bridge closed to perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways leading to the bridge and will remain closed through early fall of 2019. During this closure period, there will also be four weekend closures of I-55/64 southbound/westbound and two nighttime lane closures of I-55/64. (JTC)

Packers Avenue, the IL 3 Spur, between Riverpark Drive and North B Street closed to demolish a section of the Martin Luther King approach structure that carries traffic over Packers Avenue through the end of 2018. (JTC)

IL 4 between Jefferson Road and Moeller Road located just south of Mascoutah intermittently restricted to one lane to complete culvert repairs through December 2018. (JGG)

IL 15 just east of IL 159 in Belleville reduced to one lane in each direction to make repairs to both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek. The bridge carrying eastbound traffic closed and a crossover will be utilized moving two-way traffic across the westbound bridge. This project is expected to be completed by winter of 2018. (JGG)

IL 157 restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours from Petroff Drive just north of I-64 to Caseyville Road to complete pavement repairs through the end of December 2018. (JGG)

IL 161 restricted to one lane in each direction from Dutch Hollow Road to IL 159 to complete pavement repairs. These restrictions are expected to be removed by the end of December 2018. (JGG)