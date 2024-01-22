ALTON - The highways and streets around the region had minimal traffic in a journey on Monday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2024. However, plenty of Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and city street personnel were out salting.

The route from I-270, to I-255 then 143 through Wood River to Alton was mostly clear as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

Rain will continue into the afternoon, the National Weather Service said today.

Motorists are asked by Illinois State Police to reduce speed on roads and plan for additional travel times.

“Be aware of slick sidewalks and parking lots,” ISP added.

If you must be out, please plan and travel accordingly and visit https://idot.click/u6h for traffic and road conditions.