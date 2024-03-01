PARK RIDGE – Early Friday morning, Steve Newcomb, an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Emergency Traffic Patrol person and Teamsters steward on Friday, Feb. 29, 2024, pulled two women, ages 18 and 19 years old, from a burning vehicle on I-94 near Addison Street in Chicago.

Newcomb, a 22-year IDOT employee, said this is the first time he has had to pull someone from a burning vehicle. Several have described Newcomb as a hero and have proclaimed he saved the lives of the two females injured in the crash.

Illinois State Police said the car was a Toyota Camry and it struck a concrete median near I-90 southbound around 2 a.m. on Friday. The women were transported to Masonic Hospital with what was described "serious, but not life-threatening injuries."

Newcomb stated he didn't know what would have happened if the two females had been in the smoke for any longer than they were on Friday.

"My job is to help keep people safe on our roadways, and that's why I knew I had to do something to help those motorists this morning," Newcomb said. "I am so relieved I was there to take action to get those women to safety. Keeping people safe is what we do at Local 700, and I am just glad I was able to do my part.”

"Steve Newcomb is a hero, full stop," said Local 700 President Ramon Williams. "Every day, the dedicated public servants of Local 700 work to keep our communities safe. This morning, Steve went above and beyond, and for that we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you to Steve and all of the first responder union members who help keep us safe on the roadways!"

