Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

BONDCOUNTY

•IL 127 from north of IL 140 to the Montgomery County Line in Bond County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 17, 2020, weather permitting, to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work will take place daily between 7 AM and 7 PM and is expected to be completed by early July 2020.(PAG)

CALHOUNCOUNTY

•IL 96 in Kampsville just west of IL 100, will be restricted to one lane beginning, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting, to perform bridge repairs. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals and work is expected to be completed by Spring 2020. (JA)

GREENE COUNTY

•IL 267 at Lick Creek, approximately 7.5 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by August 2020.(JA)•IL 267 at Apple Creek, approximately 9 miles north of Greenfield, will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work in necessary to construct a new bridge deck and is expected to be completed by November 2020.(JA)

MADISON COUNTY

•NEW: IL 3 between 20th Street and Niedringhaus will be intermittently restricted to two lanes in each direction beginning on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to repair sidewalks and traffic signals and is expected to be completed by August 2020.(JA)•IL 3 between McKinley Bridge and New Poag Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Thursday, April 23, 2020, weather permitting. On weekdays, all SB lanes will be open 6 AM to 9 AM and all NB lanes will be open 3 PM to 6 PM. This work is necessary to perform pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June 2020.(JA)

•IL 111 at Engineer Road in Pontoon Beach will encounter lane restrictions northbound and southbound beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a turn lane, traffic signal, and intersection improvements and is expected to be completed by September 15, 2020.(Ops)•IL 140 between Brakhane Rd. and Quercus Grove Rd., (approx. 2.5 miles west of Hamel), will be restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to do bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by August 2020.(JA)

NEW: IL 143 between Schwarz St. and Governor's Parkway will be restricted to one lane beginning on Friday, May 1, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by June 2020.(JA)•IL 143 between Discovery Parkway and IL 3 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.(JA)

•IL 162 between just east of IL 157 and just east of IL 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.(JA)

MADISON/ST. CLAIR COUNTIES

•I-255 northbound and southbound will have a complete closure from I-55/70 to I-64 beginning at 12 AM on Saturday, February 1 to rebuild the interstate. While Interstates 55/70 and 64 will be the marked detour, depending on direction of travel, the following alternate routes should be considered: IL-3, IL-15, IL-157, IL-158, IL-159 and IL-161. Work on the first phase of this project is expected to be completed by late June 2020.

MARION COUNTY

•US 50 from Lacket Street in Salem East to Metcalf Rd. will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2019, weather permitting. Work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM & 7 PM to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by early June 2020.(PAG)

MONROE COUNTY

•IL 3 from Gilmore Lake Rd to Halifax Dr will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, September 30, 2019, weather permitting. All NB lanes will remain open between 6 AM -9 AM and all SB lanes will remain open between 3 PM -6 PM. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by late November 2019. Additional guardrail work will be completed by Spring 2020.(JGG)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

•IL 150 between the Perry/Randolph County line and East Line Street in Steeleville will be intermittently restricted utilizing flaggers beginning Wednesday, April 8, 2020, weather permitting, to complete pavement repairs. Work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2020.(JGG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY