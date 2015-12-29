IDOT Emergency Road Closures
District 1
District 2
District 3
IL-1 closed at the Milford viaduct due to flooding.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
IL-17 is closed at the Reading underpass due to flooding.
District 4
IL-41, County Highway 26, and Abington Rd closed due to downed power line across the roadway.
District 5
IL-130 in Villa Grove closed due to flooding.
IL-122 closed from CH1200-CH1300 due to downed power lines.
US-36 from Newman (Approx. 2600 E) to IL-49 closed due to flooding. (Douglas Co.)
FAS 526 Bongard Rd. in Champaign Co. is closed due to to flooding.
District 6
Rt-16 NE of Nokomis and Witt closed due to highwater
IL 104 at Rees Station in Morgan County closed due to flooding
RT-104 closed due to flooding between Hardin Ave * Brookland Ave.
Rt-78 closed due to flooding between Oak St. & Baldwin RD.
District 7
US-45 closed 1/4 mile north of 500th Avenue. Follow marked detour. (Effingham County)
US-51 just South of US-40 is closed due to flooding, detour in place.
RT-133 at Oakland closed due to flooding, detour on local roads.
IL-121 at the Embarras River, West of Greenup.
District 8
IL 143 closed between I-255 & IL-111 in Madison County due to flooding
IL 100 is closed between US-67 and IL-16 due to flooding
Marine Road from Lake Road to Hunter School Road closed due to flooding.
US-40 closed between Triad Road and Schaeffer Road. Follow marked detour.
Old Alton Edwardsville Road closed between Bender Road and IL-143.
IL-159 NB & SB just North of IL-143, North of Edwardsville is closed due to flooding.
Chain of Rocks Rd between IL-157 & IL-111 in Madison Co. is closed due to flooding.
Brussels Ferry is closed due to flooding of Rt-100. (Brussels-Calhoun Co.)
East Chain of Rocks Rd. at Sand Rd. is closed due to flooding.
IL-3 at the Truck By-Pass in Randolph Co. is closed due to the rising Mississippi River.
IL-3 closed from the Randolph/Jackson County line to Chester, IL due to flooding.
US-50 between Rieder Rd. and Belleville St. is closed due to flooding. (Lebanon - St. Clair Co.)
I-70 EB/WB from mm36-mm46 closed due to flooding.
SB I-255 at State Street closed due to flooding.
SB US-67 from Clark Bridge to IL-143 closed due to flooding.
Kaskaskia Street in front of the Menard Prison closed due to flooding.
IL-155 is closed at Prairie Du Rocher due to flooding.
IL-100 at RT-96 junction closed due to flooding. (Calhoun Co.)
IL-161 from Charles Ln (Mascoutah Gate) to 6th St. closed due to flooding. (St. Clair Co.)
IL-3 is closed from County Highway 2 to the Cove Levy Gate due to flooding.
District 9
IL-3 between IL-151 and Jackson/Randolph County line is closed due to flooding. Follow marked detour.
IL-142 south of Dale is closed due to flooding. Follow marked detour.
More like this: