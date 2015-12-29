Listen to the story

District 1

District 2

District 3

IL-1 closed at the Milford viaduct due to flooding.

IL-17 is closed at the Reading underpass due to flooding.

District 4

IL-41, County Highway 26, and Abington Rd closed due to downed power line across the roadway.

District 5

IL-130 in Villa Grove closed due to flooding.

IL-122 closed from CH1200-CH1300 due to downed power lines.

US-36 from Newman (Approx. 2600 E) to IL-49 closed due to flooding. (Douglas Co.)

FAS 526 Bongard Rd. in Champaign Co. is closed due to to flooding.

District 6

Rt-16 NE of Nokomis and Witt closed due to highwater

IL 104 at Rees Station in Morgan County closed due to flooding

RT-104 closed due to flooding between Hardin Ave * Brookland Ave.

Rt-78 closed due to flooding between Oak St. & Baldwin RD.

District 7

US-45 closed 1/4 mile north of 500th Avenue. Follow marked detour. (Effingham County)

US-51 just South of US-40 is closed due to flooding, detour in place.

RT-133 at Oakland closed due to flooding, detour on local roads.

IL-121 at the Embarras River, West of Greenup.

District 8

IL 143 closed between I-255 & IL-111 in Madison County due to flooding

IL 100 is closed between US-67 and IL-16 due to flooding

Marine Road from Lake Road to Hunter School Road closed due to flooding.

US-40 closed between Triad Road and Schaeffer Road. Follow marked detour.

Old Alton Edwardsville Road closed between Bender Road and IL-143.

IL-159 NB & SB just North of IL-143, North of Edwardsville is closed due to flooding.

Chain of Rocks Rd between IL-157 & IL-111 in Madison Co. is closed due to flooding.

Brussels Ferry is closed due to flooding of Rt-100. (Brussels-Calhoun Co.)

East Chain of Rocks Rd. at Sand Rd. is closed due to flooding.

IL-3 at the Truck By-Pass in Randolph Co. is closed due to the rising Mississippi River.

IL-3 closed from the Randolph/Jackson County line to Chester, IL due to flooding.

US-50 between Rieder Rd. and Belleville St. is closed due to flooding. (Lebanon - St. Clair Co.)

I-70 EB/WB from mm36-mm46 closed due to flooding.

SB I-255 at State Street closed due to flooding.

SB US-67 from Clark Bridge to IL-143 closed due to flooding.

Kaskaskia Street in front of the Menard Prison closed due to flooding.

IL-155 is closed at Prairie Du Rocher due to flooding.

IL-100 at RT-96 junction closed due to flooding. (Calhoun Co.)

IL-161 from Charles Ln (Mascoutah Gate) to 6th St. closed due to flooding. (St. Clair Co.)

IL-3 is closed from County Highway 2 to the Cove Levy Gate due to flooding.

District 9

IL-3 between IL-151 and Jackson/Randolph County line is closed due to flooding. Follow marked detour.

IL-142 south of Dale is closed due to flooding. Follow marked detour.

