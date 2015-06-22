It is anticipated as of 3 p.m. today, the elevated section of U.S. 67 of Missouri from Alton and the northern lanes of the Clark Bridge will be opened to two-way traffic, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Missouri Department of Transportation officials said.

MODOT and IDOT are collectively working on the project to restore access to the Clark Bridge for travelers coming from Alton.

Earlier this morning, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons urged those traveling from Alton across the Clark Bridge to obey the barricades and follow the signs for their own safety.

Illinois Route 100 and Illinois Route 96 in Kampsville are now closed, IDOT said. The Kampsville Ferry remains open. The southbound section of U.S. 67 in West Alton, Mo., has been closed by MODOT.

Also, Illinois Route 100 through Pearl in Pike County will be closing by noon today.

These area highways remain closed: Illinois Route 155 near Prairie Du Rocher, Water Street (Illinois Route 3 Truck By Pass) and Kaskaskia Street in Chester, Illinois Route 3 between Chester and Grimsby in Randolph and Jackson Counties, Brussels Ferry between Jersey and Calhoun Counties, and Illinois Route 100 through Grafton. All of the currently closed roads in District 8 are expected to remain shut through at least Thursday evening. However, IDOT will continue to monitor these roadways along with all others within the eleven counties of District 8 throughout the weekend. We will provide updates to significant changes, as warranted, when developments occur.

Within the last 48 hours, these roadways have reopened: Illinois Route 13 east of Illinois Route 157 in St. Clair County, Illinois Route 161 and Old 158 near Scott Air Force Base, and Marine-St. Jacob Road in Madison County.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards have been deployed to assist motorists in safely navigating around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes and avoid known closures. Additional travel times should be expected throughout the region. All motorists are urged to be patient as travel times and patterns will be affected throughout the week.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, www.idot.illinois.gov, for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For local updates via twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

