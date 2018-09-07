EAST ST. LOUIS – In what will be viewed with relief by some weekend motorists, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today the full closure on westbound Interstate 55/64 at the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 7, has been canceled due to the weather forecast.

Updates will be provided when more information is available.

IDOT said the contractor on this project is Millstone Weber, LLC, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Follow this and other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8 and updates on the impacts to traffic at http://stl-traffic.org.