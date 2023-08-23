TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge repairs on U.S. 40 between Triad Lane and the Illinois 162/U.S. 40 intersection in Madison County will require intermittent lane closures for the two-part project starting, weather permitting, Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 a.m. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic. This portion of the project is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

To complete bridge repairs for the next portion of the project, one lane will be closed on the Silver Creek Bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 28. Temporary traffic signals will maintain two-way traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

