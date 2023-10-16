HARDIN – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane closures on the Joe Page Bridge/Illinois Route 100 over the Illinois River.

The bridge is highly utilized by people coming in and out of Calhoun County, Greene County and beyond. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the following dates and times, weather permitting:

October 16-20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 23-27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IDOT said these lane closures are necessary to allow crews to complete routine inspections scheduled for this structure.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT added. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

"Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow them on Twitter @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

