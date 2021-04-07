JERSEY COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a traffic staging change on U.S. 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition, beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Baxmeyer Construction of Waterloo, IL.

