Grafton/Brussels – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. The beginning stages of work should have very little interference with the motoring public. However, on Monday, August 24, 2020, a complete closure of the ferry crossing will begin and last through Friday, September 4, 2020. After complete closure is finished, the construction will continue but traffic should be minimally affected. The work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.

Drivers are urged to be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone. It should be noted that motorists will have to use an alternate route during the complete closure. No traffic will be allowed to cross the ferry between August 24, 2020 and September 4, 2020.

The contractor on this project is the RCS Construction, Inc of East Alton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

