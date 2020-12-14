Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 111 will be closed to all traffic between Madison Avenue and Wagon Wheel Road from approximately 9:45 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 3 or to Route 255 during this closure.

This closure is necessary to allow for a vessel being transported to the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Electronic message boards and local police will be deployed to warn motorists of this temporary closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

