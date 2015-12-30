COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the opening of the following roads: Chain of Rocks Road between IL 111 and IL 157 in Madison County; I-70 in both directions in Bond County between the 36 and 45 mile markers (Pocahontas to Greenville); Old Alton–Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville; IL 161 in Mascoutah from SAFB gate to 6th Street; US 40 in Bond County; and IL 159 north of IL 143 in Edwardsville.

Roads closed due to the major flooding within the area: Brussels Ferry; IL 3 truck bypass in Chester; US 50 at Silver Creek between O’Fallon and Lebanon in St. Clair County; US 67 southbound in West Alton; Kaskaskia Street in Chester; IL 143 west of IL 255 in the Wood River-Edwardsville Area; IL 100 Alton to Pearl closed to through traffic; IL 3 at IL 100 in Grafton; IL 100/96 intersection; IL 96 at Mozier; Chester Bridge; US 67 southbound into Missouri is closed at the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi (northbound is still open); and US 67 in both directions at Broadway in Alton.

Several Levee Districts within District 8 have installed flood control gates. These efforts have closed IL 3 near Cora; IL 3 in East Alton, IL 155 west of Ruma; and Water St in Dupo.

Within the next 24 hours, the River forecast indicates additional closures may be required at IL 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Ellis Grove in Randolph County.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/ . For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

