Businesses are open in Grafton with the exception of the Hawg Pit on Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois Route 100 has been temporarily closed at the intersection with Route 3, the Illinois Department of Transportation reports. Local traffic is being allowed to go to businesses, but truck traffic has to go up the hill on Route 3. It is the same way from the other side of the road. The only part of the highway that has water is west of the intersection of Main and Church in Grafton. There is a slight detour there, but everything except the Hawg Pit is open and accessible.

IDOT said in addition, Illinois Route 100 from Illinois Route 16 in Hardin to U.S. 36 in Detroit and the Brussels Ferry remain closed.

Grafton Police Chief Chris Sullivan said with current projections, the Mississippi River should crest in Grafton sometime Wednesday and begin to recede again. He said there is no anticipation people will have problems getting to Grafton from either direction as the weekend comes ahead.

“Route 100 between Route 3 was open briefly, but the flood has re-crested,” he said. “We have never been out of flood stage. We are now anticipating that road to be closed at least a day. Right now we have to detour over state highways in that area. Water is only over the road where the Hawg Pit is, near Evans and Canal Street.”

“The Hawg Pit is the only business that has not been able to open back up since the beginning of the flood,” said Sullivan.

Mississippi River levels at Grafton are at 24.96 feet, above the flood stage of 18 feet, at 10 a.m. today. Crest is expected at 25.7 feet on Wednesday, then is projected to recede. The Mississippi River levels at the Mel Price Lock and Dam are at 27.1 feet at 10 a.m today, with a flood stage of 21 feet. The Illinois River at Hardin is at 33.83 feet with a flood stage of 25 feet, at 10 a.m. today.

IDOT’s spokesperson Joe Monroe said at this time, Illinois 100 between Illinois 3 and U.S. 67 in Alton should remain open.

“However, the Department will continue to monitor this roadway along with all others within the eleven counties of District 8 throughout the weekend,” Monroe said. “We will provide updates to significant changes, as warranted, when developments occur.”

Monroe said it looks like the barriers could be removed for the first time this weekend since the flood started. He added that it all depends on what happens up north with the weather.

"Barring any significant raising of levels upstream, river levels should fall quickly," he said. "We are hoping by early Sunday we will be able to remove the barriers. It will be the first time in over a month and we are excited about that."