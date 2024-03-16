EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that patching and resurfacing in both directions of Interstate 55/64 across the Poplar Street Bridge from a mile east of the Mississippi River to the I-55/64/70 interchange in East St. Louis will require multiple interstate closures.

To minimize impacts to commuters, construction will be carried out over six weekends, starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024. The work will begin with pavement patching, which will require a full closure of eastbound I-55/64, including all ramps to and from eastbound I-55/64 within the project limits. The eastbound lanes of the Martin Luther King Bridge also will be closed. The ramp from eastbound I-55/64 to southbound Illinois 3, westbound I-55/64 and westbound Martin Luther King Bridge will remain open this weekend. Weekday traffic will not be impacted.

The public is urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes around the region, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and McKinley Bridge.

The overall $5.2 million project is expected to be completed by the end of May, with updated information provided in advance of each weekend closure.

Drivers must pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishment s through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

