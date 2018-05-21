COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces eastbound Interstate 64 ramp to IL 158 northbound will be closed to all traffic in O’Fallon, Illinois beginning Tuesday, May 22, 2018 through Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The closure will be daytime hours only from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This closure is needed to perform pavement repairs and will be completed by the Belleville Maintenance Yard.

Traffic will be detoured to US Highway 50 using exit #14 or exit #23. Advance message boards, traffic control devices and signing will be in place to direct motorists. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8