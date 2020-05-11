DUPO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Main Street from north of Mousette Avenue to Firehouse Drive in Dupo will be intermittently restricted beginning Monday, May 18, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is required to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late June 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Chris Bros. Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.