The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on Illinois Route 159, north of Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, Illinois, beginning Monday, October 5, 2015. The lane closures are needed to construct drainage improvements, additional turn lanes, and intersection improvements for a new commercial development. All work is expected to be completed by February 28, 2016. The contractor completing this work is Keller Construction, Inc.

Traffic control devices and changeable message signing will be utilized to assist motorists during these lane closures. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Additional information is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/ .

The Department asks that motorists look for ROAD CONSTRUCTION AHEAD signs, reduce speed, watch for slow moving or stopped traffic, and use additional caution when travelling through the work zone.

