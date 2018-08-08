COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces 2 lane restrictions on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0 and from Illinois 3 in Dupo to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

On Thursday, August 9, the right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. 2 miles south of Collinsville and should be re-opened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, weather permitting. This lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second restriction will be encountered on I-255 from Illinois 3 in Dupo to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, where it will be restricted to two lanes in each direction beginning Monday, August 13, 2018, weather permitting. This work is necessary to repair the shoulders and install rumble strips for safety. This work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October 2018.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: