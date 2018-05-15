COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that eastbound and westbound Interstate 270 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between IL 157 and IL 159 near Glen Carbon from Monday, May 21 through Friday, May 25, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be in place during nighttime hours only and are necessary to install sensors in the pavement.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey all traffic control signage, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Electrico, Inc., of Millstadt, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.