I-270 Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge - near Granite City - Madison County

COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge, beginning June 18, 2018. The lane restrictions are needed to perform a bridge inspection.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures will take place:

On June 18, 2018, the westbound right shoulder and ramp lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On June 19, 2018, the eastbound right shoulder and ramp lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The ramps to and from Illinois Route 3 will remain open during this work. It is anticipated this work will be completed on June 19, 2018.

Traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

