COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0. Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will occur as follows:

On Wednesday, July 25, the left lane will be closed at 9 a.m. The left lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened.

On Thursday, July 26, the center lane will be closed at 9 a.m. The center lane and left lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: