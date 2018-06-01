COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions along eastbound Interstate 64 at Green Mount Road in Shiloh beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018 and ending by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Weather permitting, the right lane of eastbound I-64 will be closed. All ramps will remain open. The lane closures are needed to perform pavement maintenance at this location. The Belleville Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs.

It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on I-64. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in this area. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

