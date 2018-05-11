IDOT announces lane restrictions for week of May 14 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY **NEW** I-70 at IL 127 interchange periodic daytime closures of ramps to complete drainage improvements and paving of the interchange ramps through June 1, 2018. (PAG)

I-70 from Sugar Load Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville lane closure in each direction to make repairs to the bridges and pavement through December 2018. (PAG)

IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) MADISON COUNTY I-55 restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of September 2018. (JA)

I-70 near Troy intermittently restricted from the I-55/70/270 interchange to 2.5 miles east of the I-55/70/270 interchange in the eastbound direction between 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM and in the westbound direction between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM to install pavement reflectors through mid-May 2018. (JA)

**NEW** I-270 lane restrictions in each direction from I-255 (mp 7) to the Mississippi River (mp 0) near Pontoon Beach to perform bridge inspections during non-peak hours through Friday, May 18, 2018. (S&P/Brase)

I-270 lane restrictions in each direction from I-255 (mp 7) to the Mississippi River (mp 0) near Pontoon Beach to perform bridge inspections during non-peak hours through Friday, May 18, 2018. (S&P/Brase) IL 143 bridge over Cahokia Creek just west of IL 159 restricted to one lane in each direction to perform bridge repairs through mid-July 2018. (JA)

IL 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road completely closed to traffic between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive to replace the bridge and reconstruct the roadway through mid-November 2018. (JA)

Baumann Road at I-70 approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron closed through late summer 2018. (JA)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

**NEW** I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC)

I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC) IL 157 intermittently restricted to one lane between IL 15 and Lake Drive to complete pavement repairs through May 18, 2018. (JGG)

IL 4/15 just east of the Kaskaskia River in Fayetteville restricted to one lane to complete repairs to the overflow bridge through June 30, 2018. Temporary traffic signals are utilized to maintain two-way traffic in this area. (JGG)

I-255 northbound and southbound from IL 157 to IL 15 lane restrictions to complete emergency pavement patching through July 2, 2018. (Ops/Monroe)

IL 15 just east of IL 159 in Belleville reduced to one lane in each direction to make repairs to both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek. The bridge carrying westbound traffic will be closed and a crossover will be utilized moving two-way traffic across the eastbound bridge. The work on westbound bridge should be completed by late summer of 2018. At that time all traffic will be shifted onto the westbound bridge and work on the eastbound bridge will begin. This project is expected to be completed by winter of 2018. (JGG)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IL 15 eastbound and westbound at US 51, east junction, Ashley, lane restrictions to construct an extension of the existing left turn lane through June 1, 2018. (Ops/Monroe)

List of daily lane closures, weather permitting :

MONDAY, MAY 14, 2018

**NEW** I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC)

**NEW** I-270 lane restrictions in each direction from I-255 (mp 7) to the Mississippi River (mp 0) near Pontoon Beach to perform bridge inspections during non-peak hours through Friday, May 18, 2018. (S&P/Brase)

**NEW** IL 15 and IL 157 intersection, all ramps closed to complete pavement repairs until 5:00 AM.

TUESDAY, MAY 15, 2018

**NEW** I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC)

**NEW** I-270 lane restrictions in each direction from I-255 (mp 7) to the Mississippi River (mp 0) near Pontoon Beach to perform bridge inspections during non-peak hours through Friday, May 18, 2018. (S&P/Brase)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16, 2018

**NEW** I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC)

**NEW** I-270 lane restrictions in each direction from I-255 (mp 7) to the Mississippi River (mp 0) near Pontoon Beach to perform bridge inspections during non-peak hours through Friday, May 18, 2018. (S&P/Brase)

THURSDAY, MAY 17, 2018

**NEW** I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC)

**NEW** I-270 lane restrictions in each direction from I-255 (mp 7) to the Mississippi River (mp 0) near Pontoon Beach to perform bridge inspections during non-peak hours through Friday, May 18, 2018. (S&P/Brase)

FRIDAY, MAY 18, 2018

**NEW** I-64 eastbound and westbound reduced to one lane in each direction at Summerfield South Road near New Baden during daytime hours only to install sensors in the pavement through Friday, May 18, 2018. (JTC)

