IDOT announces lane restrictions for the week of April 23, 2018

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY I-70 from Sugar Load Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville lane closure in each direction to make repairs to the bridges and pavement through December 2018. (PAG)

IL 143 over Shoal Creek CLOSED to replace existing structure crossing Shoal Creek through December 2018. A detour route will be posted utilizing US 40 to Interstate 70 (Highland/Pierron Exit 30) to IL 127 (Greenville Exit 45). (PAG) MADISON COUNTY I-55 restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 for repairs on the bridges at this location. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of August 2018. (JA)

I-70 near Troy intermittently restricted from the I-55/70/270 interchange to 2.5 miles east of the I-55/70/270 interchange in the eastbound direction between 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM and in the westbound direction between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM to install pavement reflectors through mid-May 2018. (JA)

IL 143 bridge over Cahokia Creek just west of IL 159 restricted to one lane in each direction to perform bridge repairs through mid-July 2018. (JA)

IL 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road intermittently restricted to one lane between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive to remove trees along the existing bridge for upcoming construction. Beginning May 7, IL 143 will be completely closed to traffic between Wanda/Moreland Road and Sycamore Drive to replace the bridge and reconstruct the roadway through mid-November 2018. (JA)

Baumann Road at I-70 approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron closed through late summer 2018. (JA)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY IL 4/15 just east of the Kaskaskia River in Fayetteville restricted to one lane to complete repairs to the overflow bridge through June 30, 2018. Temporary traffic signals are utilized to maintain two-way traffic in this area. (JGG)

I-255 northbound and southbound from IL 157 to IL 15 lane restrictions to complete emergency pavement patching through July 2, 2018. (Ops/Monroe)

IL 15 just east of IL 159 in Belleville reduced to one lane in each direction to make repairs to both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek. The bridge carrying westbound traffic will be closed and a crossover will be utilized moving two-way traffic across the eastbound bridge. The work on westbound bridge should be completed by late summer of 2018. At that time all traffic will be shifted onto the westbound bridge and work on the eastbound bridge will begin. This project is expected to be completed by winter of 2018. (JGG) WASHINGTON COUNTY IL 15 eastbound and westbound at US 51, east junction, Ashley, lane restrictions to construct an extension of the existing left turn lane through June 1, 2018. (Ops/Monroe) List of daily lane closures, weather permitting : MONDAY, APRIL 23, 2018 **NEW** Eldred Road closed to all traffic from north of IL 16/100 for approximately one mile to replace a cross road pipe culvert and will be open to traffic by Tuesday morning. (Ops/Monroe)