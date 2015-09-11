COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will be encountered on the I-270 Chain of Rocks Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City and the US 67 Clark Bridge in Alton.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will be as follows:

Wednesday, September 16, 2015 – I-270 Chain of Rocks Mississippi River Bridge – the westbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The westbound left lane and the eastbound lanes will remain open during this work.

Wednesday, September 16, 2015 – US 67 Clark Bridge – the westbound right lane will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The westbound left lane and the eastbound lanes will remain open during this work.

The lane restrictions are needed to conduct the biennial Illinois/Missouri Border Bridge inspections. The inspections will be completed September 16, 2015.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

