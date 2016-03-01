COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a daytime lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City. Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized during this lane restriction, to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling through this work zone.

