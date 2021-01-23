ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced lane closures on IL 140/111 between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road beginning on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by August 2021.

Drivers may experience long delays when traveling through the work zone and are encouraged to find alternate routes during construction. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Keller Construction, Inc of Glen Carbon, IL.

