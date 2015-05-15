The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Route 270 between Route 3 and the Mississippi River Bridge starting Monday.

The lane closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and will involve the westbound lane.

IDOT spokesperson Barry Gibbs said traffic is usually light at night and working this way will cause a lot less traffic disruption.

"The normal peak hours for traffic in the westbound lane of 270 is 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.," he said. "We speculate this will last until the first week of June. June 6 is our speculated completion date."

The process for workers is to install a guard rail on the land portion of the bridge and the area restricted from Route 3 to the Missisissipi Bridge, covering about a mile to a mile and a half stretch, Gibbs said.

Once the westbound lane in this area is finished, the eastbound portion will be done, Gibbs added.

