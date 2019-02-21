COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces there will be intermittent lane closures on Illinois-255 between Interstate 55/70 and the JB Bridge in both northbound and southbound lanes on Thursday, Feb. 21, to perform maintenance.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time to go through this area.

"All ramps will remain open," RuAnna M. Stumpf, IDOT District 8 Permits Chief, said. "IDOT Maintenance Yards will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible. Use of alternate routes should be considered to avoid the area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs of work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, view IDOT's traveler information map or GettingAroundIllinois.com.

